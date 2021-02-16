Clovis business owner says the city owes him more than $260,000 because of traffic control methods

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A Clovis Johnny Quik owner claims the city of Clovis owes him $268,358.

According to the city, George Beal, the owner of the Johnny Quik located at Temperance and Owens Parkway, filed a “general liability claim” on Jan. 7 against the city of Clovis for loss of revenue for his business.

According to the claim filed by Beal, the construction of a roundabout and the traffic control methods used for the project caused the loss of sales and profit.

Beal seeks reimbursement for loss of gasoline profit from April 2020 through Oct. 2020. 

The city of Clovis has recommended that the claim be rejected and that the city is not liable for this claim. 

The city says this roundabout was required by Caltrans.

