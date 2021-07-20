Clovis burglary suspect arrested after allegedly carjacking family, leading officers on chase in Southern California

FRESNO COUNTY, California. (KGPE) – An Arizona fugitive and his wife are behind bars in California, accused of a two-day crime spree that started at a Clovis home.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that 40-year-old Tielman Lindsay and his 38-year-old wife, Angela Lindsay, were arrested in Southern California earlier this month.

On July 7th, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says $50,000 dollars worth of rifles and scopes were stolen from a Clovis home near Tollhouse and Nees.

A photo shows all of the items recovered following the Lindsays’ arrest. (Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)

“I’m sure that homeowner was sick to his stomach,” said Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tony Botti.

Ammunition, power tools, and a credit card were also taken from the home.

“The next day we got a good tip that the suspect had actually tried using the credit card he stole. That took us down to Tulare County, more specifically, Earlimart,” Botti said.

The suspect, later identified as Tielman, was caught on a convenience store camera parking in a handicap spot and using an ATM.

Using the video, investigators tracked down the license plate to a rental car, but the car model didn’t add up.

“We figured our suspect had stolen the plates off the rental car, put it on his Hyundai Elantra, and was cruising around trying to stay under the radar,” explained Botti.

Until July 9th in San Bernardino County, when Fontana police spotted Lindsay and his wife Angela on the road.

Authorities say they tried to pull him over, but he sped off and crashed.

“He jumped out of the vehicle and was holding one of the AR-15 rifles he had stolen, and pointed it at a woman and her two children in a car, carjacked them, and then he and his wife jumped in that car and took off,” said Botti.

A 45-minute chase ended in Fontana, where police say the couple tried and failed to carjack another person, put up a fight with officers, and were arrested.

An aerial view of Tielman and Angela’s arrests on July 9th. (Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

“We were just ecstatic, it’s police work at its finest, and we were glad to take part in it, and we were glad to take these people off the streets,” recalled Botti.

The stolen rifles and other items were returned to the Clovis homeowner.

As for the couple, they’re in custody in San Bernadino County on several charges related to the carjackings and chase.

The Sheriff’s Office says Tielman was also wanted for 17 felonies in Arizona, where the couple is originally from.