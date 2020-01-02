Clovis beat out Fresno by one minute for first baby born in 2020 in Fresno County

Silas Meza was born at 12:05 a.m. while Lennon Soto was born at 12:06 a.m.

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE) — It was a close race, but in the end Clovis won in getting Fresno County’s New Year’s baby for 2020.

Silas Meza was born at 12:05 a.m. at Clovis Community Medical Center. He beat Lennon Soto by one minute — Soto was born at 12:06 at Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center.

The newly born boys’ families are just happy to have a new child to love in the new decade.

Silas Meza, Clovis’ New Year baby.

Larry Meza and Mariela Rocha were expecting to see their son Silas on Dec. 30. But, instead of meeting their new son in 2019, they met him five minutes into 2020.

“There were other patients next to us [having their babies] before the new year. So, we lost that race, but, we won the new year race,” said Larry Meza.

The parents didn’t expect Silas to be the area’s first baby born in the year.

“We were expecting him to be [born at like] 12:58-ish because my niece was born on New Year’s, too,” Larry Meza said.

Lennon Soto, Fresno’s New Year baby.

Over at Kaiser Permanente in Fresno, Samantha Sauceda and George Soto expected a shot at having the area’s New Year’s baby since Lennon’s original due date was Dec. 31.

“If I was just that much quicker in going to the room and pushing [we could have had it],” said Sauceda with a laugh.

Liam James Casper, Visalia’s New Year baby.

Sauceda said there’s no ill will in losing the title. She’s happy to have her son in her arms now and she’s ready to introduce him to his brother waiting at home.

“It’s just pretty exciting, I wouldn’t say it was a competition really because as long as they’re all healthy that’s all that matters,” Sauceda said.

In Visalia, the New Year’s baby is Liam James Casper. He was born at 12:57 a.m. at Kaweah Delta Medical Center. He was due on Dec. 29 but, like his two brothers before him, he was delivered late.

Ameyalli Marquez, Kings County’s New Year baby.

Ameyalli Marquez is the New Year’s baby for Kings County. She was born at 2:18 a.m. at Adventist Health Hanford.