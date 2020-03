FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 106th Clovis Rodeo is not being canceled, according to Clovis Rodeo Association officials.

The event is scheduled to take place from April 22 to 26.

Health and safety guidelines as recommended by local health officials will be implemented for the event, Clovis Rodeo says.

