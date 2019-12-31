Clock is ticking, 2020 countdown from Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KGPE) – Tuesday night we will countdown to 2020 on CBS47.

Reporter Anthony Bailey will be part of our coverage and he is live on the Las Vegas strip with a preview of what to expect

Visitors will travel from far and wide to bring in the new year in Las Vegas.

This evening the strip near Caesars Palace is packed with vehicles as far as the eye can see but tomorrow, the strip will be shut down to walking traffic only.

Beyond all of the hustle and bustle of the street, there will also be several concerts by major artists going on at several of the hotels.

At midnight the skies will light up with an amazing fireworks display launched from the various rooftops of about a dozen different casinos.

