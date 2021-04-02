Clinica Sierra Vista expands vaccine eligibility, where you can make appointments in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – Clinica Sierra Vista announced Friday that it is expanding vaccine eligibility to those 18 and older. Two of their sites administering vaccines are located in Fresno.

Their announcement comes about two weeks before the state opens eligibility to all Californians 16 and older.

Tim Calahan, the director of public relations at Clinica Sierra Vista, said given the supply they’re expecting in the next couple of weeks, they felt confident enough to start scheduling appointments for those 18 and older, adding that the appointments would be for a week to a week and a half out.

“We looked at our operations. We looked at the timelines and supply and made that decision,” Calahan said.

He added that they want to ensure there aren’t any barriers for people to get vaccinated.

“As a federally qualified community health center we do not require health insurance, we don’t require documentation if someone comes to one of our locations seeking medical care or a COVID vaccination, there’s no barriers for us to deliver care to that individual,” Calahan said.

To make an appointment, he said those interested and eligible should go on Clinica Sierra Vista’s website.

Clinica Sierra Vista has also been targeting populations that have been hit the hardest by the pandemic.

“We reach a significant farmworker population in the Central Valley, and we’re really in a race against time to vaccinate those folks ahead of one of the busiest times of the year, which is the harvest season coming up in June, so we want to get to as many people as we can,” Calahan said.

As more people become eligible, CVS Pharmacy is looking to expand the number of stores where they administer vaccine.

“We work very closely with the CDC looking at the social vulnerability index as well as population density and area demographics to make sure we are selecting locations to really hit those communities that have seen a rise in COVID cases,” said Lisa Kalajian, the licensed district leader at CVS Pharmacy. “

She added that their goal is to be able to administer vaccine at every CVS Pharmacy store in the nation.

“Our end goal is to administer 20 to 25 million vaccines per month in our store,” Kalajian said.

Some appointments are available at select CVS Pharmacy stores in Fresno.

On MyTurn on Friday afternoon, appointments were available at several vaccination sites in Fresno County for those who are eligible.

On Friday, state health officials said the state has administered 3.6 million doses of the vaccine in the most vulnerable zip codes. Once they hit 4 million doses, the state will make it easier once again for counties to move through the colored tiers of reopening. State officials said that announcement could be coming next week.