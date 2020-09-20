It’s the heated debate as massive wildfires break out across the state, climate change versus forest management. Following a roundtable in Sacramento hosted by President Trump, Governor Newsom and Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris surveyed the paralysing destruction of the Creek Fire. California senator Andreas Borgeas joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to refute the governor’s notion that climate change is fueling these fires.
Climate change vs. Forest management – CA senator Borgeas: Governor’s claim of wildfires ignited by climate is a deliberate misrepresentation
