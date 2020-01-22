Climate change surcharge coming to San Francisco restaurants

News

by: Alexa Mae Asperin

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you’re dining out in San Francisco, there might be a new surcharge added to your bill starting this month.

The optional 1% surcharge will fund a new program called Restore California, managed by the nonprofit Zero Footprint.

That money will provide funding for farmers to build healthy soil as well as “carbon farming projects such as compost application, cover crop planting, tree planting, and improved grazing management,” according to a statement.

Zero Footprint claims if 1% of California restaurants add the 1% surcharge, the program would generate $10 million in just a year of implementation.

The Golden Gate Restaurant Association is one of the first to implement the new surcharge, adding it to the menu of its restaurants participating in San Francisco Restaurant Week, Mother Jones reports.

For example, a $40 prix fixe will increase to a total cost of $40.40.

Every restaurant in California is invited to participate in Restore California.

Would you mind a 1% climate change surcharge?

