MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 34-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly fired his weapon at the clerk after an armed robbery in Merced, according to Merced Police officers.

Police say James Cummings was arrested for armed robbery, aggravated assault with a firearm, and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

On Sunday, at 2:06 a.m, officers say they responded to a 7-Eleven at 1810 R Street for an armed robbery that just occurred.

Police say Cummings pointed a firearm at the clerk and left with $1,000 from the register.

The clerk followed the suspect according to police in his vehicle and provided police with his direction of travel through a neighborhood alleyway.

Police say Cummings fired his weapon at the clerk and the bullet struck his vehicle the clerk was not injured.

Officers say they set up a perimeter and conducted a yard-to-yard search where the suspect was last seen. Officer said they stopped a suspicious vehicle leaving the area and contacted Cummings.

Cummings had a large amount of cash and was later identified as the suspect.

Officers say they recovered the clothing worn by Cummings which was hidden in an alleyway while he hid from officers. Cummings agreed to cooperate and led officers to where he hid the firearm.

Cummings was arrested and booked into custody at the Merced County Jail.