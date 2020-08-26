Clear the Shelters: Help find homes for animals in need

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — KSEE24 is teaming up with shelters in the Valley to help “Clear the Shelters” as part of the nationwide pet adoption drive in August that helps find loving homes for animals in need.

Chief Meteorologist A.J. Fox was out at Whitie’s Pets. Clear the Shelters runs from now until Aug. 29.

More than 411,000 pets have found their forever homes since Clear the Shelter started in 2015 nationally.

