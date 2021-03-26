Cleanup underway after closure of Los Angeles homeless camp

Los Angeles Police officers stand by a newly installed fence around the perimeter of Echo Park Lake, Friday, March 26, 2021. Authorities moved in late Thursday in to evict residents of a large homeless encampment despite protests by the people who live there and their supporters. Echo Park Lake will remain temporarily closed due to renovations. A January 2020 count by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority reported that there were more than 66,400 homeless people living in Los Angeles County, by far the largest single concentration in the state. That included more than 41,000 people within Los Angeles city limits. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police arrested 182 protesters and detained news media during a second night of confrontations over the removal of a homeless encampment that overtook a popular city park.

The Los Angeles Police Department says an unlawful assembly was declared Thursday night near Echo Park Lake when people flashed strobe lights against the officers.

The department says members of the media detained with protesters were released without being arrested.

The Los Angeles Times’ managing editor expressed outrage over the detention of one of its reporters.

The incident followed the city’s move Wednesday to fence off the park for repairs. The city says many homeless people have been moved to alternative housing.