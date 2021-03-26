Cleanup underway after closure of Los Angeles homeless camp

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police arrested 182 protesters and detained news media during a second night of confrontations over the removal of a homeless encampment that overtook a popular city park.
The Los Angeles Police Department says an unlawful assembly was declared Thursday night near Echo Park Lake when people flashed strobe lights against the officers.
The department says members of the media detained with protesters were released without being arrested.
The Los Angeles Times’ managing editor expressed outrage over the detention of one of its reporters.
The incident followed the city’s move Wednesday to fence off the park for repairs. The city says many homeless people have been moved to alternative housing.