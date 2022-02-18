City to provide surveillance cameras for street vendors

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The City of Fresno will be providing surveillance cameras for dozens of food vendors. It’s part of a larger effort to protect these workers after a series of attacks over the past year, including a violent robbery on Valentine’s Day.

Councilmember Luis Chavez said the City is spending more than $20,000 on 150 to 200 cameras. The price tag also includes a year of storage on the cloud.

The announcement comes days after a street vendor family was robbed on Valentine’s Day. Police were able to catch the suspect thanks to a 15-second clip that went viral.

“What was really encouraging about that incident is that it was actually residents that turned that individual in, and in a matter of hours after the video. So we know the value of having video footage,” said Chavez.

Miguel Lopez, president of the Fresno Street Vendor Association, says surveillance cameras have been on their wish list since the murder of Lorenzo Perez last March. He says this resource restores a sense of safety for them.

The City is not stopping there.

“We allocated $5 million for the H Street facility that we envision to be the mobile food vendor kitchen,” said Chavez.

The community kitchen would also serve as a resource hub that would facilitate the permitting process for vendors.

On Thursday, the Fresno City Council allocated $2.5 million for small business owners. For the first time, permitted food vendors will now fall under that category and qualify for grants.

“In the past, we’ve done $2,000, $5,000 up to $10,000 [grants] for small businesses and they will now qualify,” said Chavez.

The money is a combination of federal covid relief funds and the city’s mid-year budget adjustment.

Lopez says he is happy about the support and encourages fellow vendors to go through the permitting process to qualify for the new benefits. He also invites fellow colleagues to join the association. Lopez can be reached at (559) 360-4411.