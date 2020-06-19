City proclaims June 18 as Black Lives Matter Day in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Mayor Lee Brand and City Council members proclaimed June 18 to be “Black Lives Matter Day” in Fresno.

“It’s important that Black Lives Matter Day is officially going to be on June 18th because it’s gonna lead into the celebration of Juneteenth,” said DJ Kay Rich, who helped organize Thursday’s event.

“I think the city of Fresno has come together and said ‘hey this isn’t right and we stand behind the black community,'” he said.

Hundreds filled Pt Street as several people wrote messages on chalk and painted the words “Black Lives Matter” in front of City Hall.

DJ Kay Rich, along with the city and Fresno State’s NAACP chapter helped organize the event.

DJ Kay Rich said they’re denouncing systemic racism and police brutality, a message that organizers and community members got across through their speeches and art.

Several people wrote messages in chalk like “No more names” and “You are loved.”

Artist Omar “Super” Huerta was one of the artists who helped with painting the words “Black Lives Matter.”

“Being part of the community, it’s our responsibility to be a part of all of this,” he said.

City Councilwoman Esmeralda Soria asked those who attended to continue to hold the mayor and City Council accountable, especially as they continue conversations about the city budget.

In Fresno, CA today.



This was right before the city announced the annual proclamation of Black Lives Matter Day in Fresno #BLM @Jimmy_Haynie pic.twitter.com/I99fjO6g7k — Jocelyn Moran (@jocelynamoran) June 18, 2020

“I’m all about supporting the art but I’m more interested in seeing millions of dollars go into investing in our black and brown communities,” Soria said.

DJ Kay Rich said the proclamation is a step in the right direction, but it doesn’t stop here. He said people need to continue to have difficult conversations with others and continue to educate themselves.

“Even though this is taking place right now, this isn’t just a one day thing, this is something that needs to be taking place 365 days a year,” DJ Kay Rich said.

