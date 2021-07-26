City of Wasco mourns the loss of a mother, her two sons, and a deputy

KERN COUNTY, California. (KSEE) – Five people have been confirmed dead, including a Kern County Sheriff’s deputy, after a shooting that happened on Sunday.

“Our hearts are broken because of a loss of a star in our organization, but we also have three other victims that we are mourning from the city of Wasco,” said Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood.

According to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, five people are dead after a 41-year-old male suspect allegedly shot his two sons – ages 17 and 24 – and their 42-year-old mother.

“Multiple 911 calls were received, with subjects screaming. At 1:05 p.m., two deputies arrived on the scene. At 1:08 p.m., deputies began being shot at from inside the residence,” Youngblood said.

It was bullets from those shots fired that injured one officer and killed 35-year-old deputy Phillip Campas, a five-year veteran of the Kern County Sheriff’s Department, a former marine, and an Afghanistan war veteran.

“He probably touched this organization as much as anyone that I’ve ever seen, in such a short period of time. This is, was a star…” Youngblood said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect had a restraining order against him that was effective on June 3 and prohibited him from possessing firearms.

Sheriff Youngblood says the suspect had an AK-47 rifle and a handgun. He was shot while on the roof of a residence and pronounced dead at the scene.

George Vazquez, a brother-in-law, and uncle of the victims, says his sister-in-law did have issues with the suspect.

“My wife told her sister to leave him, to get away. He was no good for her. Unfortunately, that’s what happened. He turned on the family, and we’re at this point now,” he said.

Fortunately, there were two adult females and two female juveniles that escaped the home before being hurt.

There’s going to be a vigil for the officer and families affected by this tragedy on Tuesday evening at 8 p.m. It will be held at 749 7th street in Wasco.