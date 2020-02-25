City of Selma announces new police chief

SELMA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Selma City Manager Teresa Gallavan announced the appointment of a new police chief.

Gallavan said former Fresno Police Lieutenant Joseph Gomez was selected for his almost 33 years of experience with the Fresno Police Department, including nearly 12 years as a Lieutenant.

Teresa Gallavan said, “Joe is an experienced, energetic and dedicated leader with a love of law enforcement and desire to serve to the City of Selma. He will be a tremendous asset to the department, the City and the community.”

Gomez’s start date is March 2. He will be sworn in at the Selma City Council Meeting on Monday at 6 p.m.

A community reception will be held at Selma City Hall on March 5. from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

