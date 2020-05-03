City of Parlier one of first to re-open barbershops and hair salons

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — The City of Parlier has become one of the first in the state to re-open barbershops and hair salons.

On Friday, the city signed a proclamation to allow barbershops and hair salons to re-open.

The decision comes with mixed reaction. The barbershop business we spoke with says they are thankful that city council members and the mayor allowed them to re-open and get back to business.

“We’re trying to take just appointments, so the good thing is I think people need to know they need to call so that way we can regulate how many people are coming in and how many are leaving,” Fernando Reyes, an employee at CenCal Barbers in Parlier said.

At the end of March, the City of Parlier passed a resolution allowing several small businesses to re-open as long as they followed CDC guidelines.

“We’re doing like a trial to see how this goes,” said Alma Beltran, the mayor of Parlier.

The city says they’re working with code enforcement to monitor each business daily.

They say all employees at barbershops and hair salons have to wear masks and gloves, book by appointment only, sanitize after each client and have masks available for clients.

“I have met with each one individually and explained to them, I even gave them masks, we’re trying to do our best to keep our city running,” said Sonia Hall, City of Parlier administrator.

But others believe the city’s decision is putting them at risk.

“To open up these businesses without adequate testing, without the prevalence of knowledge of seeing how much really the city’s been infected, we haven’t even adopted masks recommendations in the City of Parlier, which other city have developed so we haven’t been as proactive and that’s my disappointment,” said Humberto Gomez Jr., a Parlier resident and State Rep. for the California Democratic Party.

Gomez Jr. took to debating it out in the parking lot of City Hall with Mayor Beltran.

“I think it’s definitely irresponsible for the mayor to make this decision,” he said.

Beltran says Parlier is made up of small businesses, there are no big box stores besides a few grocery stores.

She says the closure of non-essential shops meant no income for a lot of families who were barely getting by before the pandemic.

“You have people that are immigrants here that have businesses that don’t have any source of resource, with no income, I don’t want to put them in a situation where they become homeless,” Beltran said.

The mayor says they plan to discuss on Thursday, how to start re-opening other small businesses in the city.

