City of Madera dedicates playground to Thaddeus Sran

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE)– The Madera City Council voted Wednesday to dedicate a playground to Thaddeus Sran.

“Young Thaddeus in so many ways affected all of us,” said Madera Mayor Andrew J. Medellin. “I know he’s in heaven looking down, knowing that he was loved by so many people in our community.”

The playground dedicated to Thaddeus is at Centennial Park near Flume and 5th Street.

“This will be a forever reminder of young Thaddeus and children just like him that this park was built and meant and now dedicated to him,” said Medellin.

Thaddeus had special needs himself, and the playground to be all-inclusive, with features like wheelchair ramps for kids with disabilities.

“The Centennial Park playground was built specifically for children like Thaddeus. It was designed to be used by children with a wide range of physical abilities, where children and their families could enjoy the health, social, educational, enhanced self-esteem benefits of outdoor physical play,” said one city leader at the meeting Wednesday.

“The kids with the disabilities will feel equal to the other kids there because they’re able to with their wheelchairs go through the slides, we can get them up on the top, and we were able to slide them down,” said Madera resident Victoria Castaneda.

She said some community members are also planning to start a non-profit organization in Thaddeus’ name to help child victims of domestic violence.

