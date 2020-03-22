City of Gustine to offer free deliveries on food and pharmacy pick-ups

GUSTINE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — City of Gustine to offer free deliveries on food and pharmacy pickups on Monday, according to a statement from the city.

The city says that beginning on Monday the city will provide free food and pharmacy deliveries to those living within the city limits.

The city will deliver food from the following restaurants:

El Picocito

Kemp’s Bar BQ

Perry’s more than Pizza

Pizza Factory

Subway

Wolfsens

The city will help with deliveries from 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for lunch and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. for dinner.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.