City of Gustine to offer free deliveries on food and pharmacy pick-ups

News

GUSTINE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — City of Gustine to offer free deliveries on food and pharmacy pickups on Monday, according to a statement from the city.

The city says that beginning on Monday the city will provide free food and pharmacy deliveries to those living within the city limits.

The city will deliver food from the following restaurants:

  • El Picocito
  • Kemp’s Bar BQ
  • Perry’s more than Pizza
  • Pizza Factory
  • Subway
  • Wolfsens

The city will help with deliveries from 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for lunch and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. for dinner.

