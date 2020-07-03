City of Fresno to provide additional resources to 3-1-1 call center and PARCS during 4th of July weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno will provide additional resources to FresGO 3-1-1 and the Parks, After School, Recreation, and Community Services (PARCS) during the Fourth of July holiday weekend. 

The additional resources will provide support to staff in anticipation of calls from residents to report illegal fireworks and an increase in the number of park visitors during the holiday weekend, according to officials.

Officials say the FresGO 3-1-1 call center will have additional staff on Friday and Saturday from 8:00 p.m. until midnight each night to answer calls related to illegal fireworks.

Geofencing around county islands will be removed to allow more residents to report illegal firework activity via the City’s FresGO mobile app. Residents using FresGO will receive a confirmation message letting them know that a service request for illegal fireworks does not generate an emergency response.

Officials say additional security staffing will be present to ensure closed amenities such as picnic shelters and playground equipment remain closed and to allow PARCS staff to focus on cleaning and disinfecting restrooms. The restrooms will close at 7:00 p.m.

Parking lots will remain open over the holiday weekend for parks in the city of Fresno. 

The city of Fresno encourages residents to continue taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by following CDC recommendations for social distancing, using protective facial coverings, and washing hands frequently.

