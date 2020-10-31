City of Fresno to host a ‘BOO-tiful’ cleanup event for families

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — The city of Fresno will host four events in southwest Fresno called ‘Keep Fresno Boo-tiful’ Saturday.

The event includes park cleanups and planting trees.

“All you do is just plant the tree. We put a little mulch over the top of it, do a little watering. And then after that, you turn around and see a big difference that you made, not just for the city but specifically for the folks in that neighborhood. Because now they’ve got a beautiful new park and you’ve done your part to approve the curb appeal of our city,” City of Fresno Director of Communications, Mark Standriff said.

Each family taking part will receive a pre-packaged goodie bag.

