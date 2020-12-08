City of Fresno to announce new Police chief Tuesday afternoon

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The City of Fresno is set to announce the city’s new Police chief during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Mayor Lee Brand and City Manager Wilma Quan will officially introduce Fresno’s next Chief of Police at a 2 p.m. press conference.

Former Chief Jerry Dyer, Mayor-Elect of Fresno, and Andrew Hall, Fresno Chief of Police will attend.