City of Fresno reaches $4.9M settlement with family of unarmed teen shot, killed by police in 2017

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The City of Fresno has reached a tentative $4.9 million settlement with the family of the unarmed 16-year-old who shot in the head as he ran from police in 2017, Councilmember Miguel Arias confirmed Saturday.

RELATED: Family of teen shot and killed by Fresno Police demand city to conduct another investigation into shooting

In April 2017, Isiah Murrietta-Golding and his brother were identified as suspects in the death of 19-year-old Eugenio Ybarra. Their car was stopped by officers in the area of Fresno Street and Shaw Avenue and, after complying at first, Murrietta-Golding ran from them, as shown on body camera footage.

Murrietta-Golding managed to hop a fence at a nearby daycare facility. Surveillance video footage there shows as he continued to run he tried to keep his pants up.

RELATED: 2017 Fresno Police shooting video released. Chief says ‘not to rush to judgement’

He’d make it another eight steps before Fresno Police officer Ray Villalvazo shot him in the back of the head. Villalvazo would then also hop the fence and handcuffed Murrietta-Golding, who was limp on the ground.