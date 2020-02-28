City of Fresno proclaims ‘T-Boogie Day’

Live Now
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The City of Fresno proclaimed Feb. 27 as “Travis Morris T-Boogie Day” after the Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band cymbals player.

Travis Morris gained fame in November after a video of him playing cymbals went viral during a Fresno State football game.

RELATED: Bulldog Insider feature: Travis “T-Boogie” Morris

The video caught the eye of many national and local media outlets where he was featured on “Good Morning America”, and appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

RELATED: Cymbals to celebration: Fresno State student gets a big surprise from Ellen

The City of Fresno says Morris has become an ambassador for all of Fresno.

