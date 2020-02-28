City of Fresno proclaims ‘T-Boogie Day’

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The City of Fresno proclaimed Feb. 27 as “Travis Morris T-Boogie Day” after the Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band cymbals player.

Travis Morris gained fame in November after a video of him playing cymbals went viral during a Fresno State football game.

The video caught the eye of many national and local media outlets where he was featured on “Good Morning America”, and appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The City of Fresno says Morris has become an ambassador for all of Fresno.

