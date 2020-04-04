City of Fresno locks down basketball, tennis courts to stop the spread of COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The City of Fresno announced Friday that they would be locking basketball and tennis courts in an effort to discourage park-goers who are not following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for social distancing.

The decision was made to protect the health of the community, officials say.

The City of Fresno Parks, After School, Recreation and Community Services (PARCS) Department staff say they will remove basketball rims and/or backboards as well as tennis nets at city-owned parks.

City officials say parks will remain open and residents can still visit parks for physical activity; walking, jogging, and cycling as long as social distancing is implemented.

PARCS will also close dog parks until further notice.

All parks will be closed on Easter Weekend– Saturday, April 11, and Sunday, April 12. The closure includes Roeding and Woodward Park. Officials say the parks will reopen on April 13.

