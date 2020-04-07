COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

City of Clovis temporarily suspends transit fares due to COVID-19

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fares on City of Clovis vehicles will be temporarily suspended in an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19 between the drivers and public, officials say. 

Beginning Wednesday April 8, fares will not be collected from those who rely on both the Stageline and Roundup services.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Officials say this will continue until the order, issued by the city, is lifted.

Clovis Transit will continue to operate on a limited holiday schedule on weekdays. Weekend schedules remain the same.

Seats on the buses and vans have been marked to let riders know where it is safe to sit.

For additional information on Clovis Transit schedules and routes please visit the website here. 

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know