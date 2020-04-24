City of Clovis says pet grooming considered essential

CLOVIS,Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) — The City of Clovis said on Friday that pet grooming businesses have the ability to operate as an essential business.

The City says they reviewed the state’s order and consulted with Fresno County Health Department and determined that pet grooming is considered a form of animal care.

City officials say have informed pet groomers they have the ability to operate as an essential business.

Health protocols, including social distancing between employees and customers, are to be followed by any pet grooming that chooses to reopen, according to city officials.

