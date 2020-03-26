City of Clovis reminds residents to practice social distancing and wash hands

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The City of Clovis reminding residents to practice social distancing and washing hands.
The city says as the parks and trails remain open they are asking residents to practice social distancing when using these public spaces.
The minimum recommended spacing between you and another individual is six feet.
Signs have been posted throughout the parks as reminders that COVID-19 can live on surfaces, including park equipment, the city says.
The city says if you choose to use the exercise or playground equipment, wash your hands before and after each use.
