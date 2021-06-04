City of Clovis honored by 144th Fighter Wing in “Cities of Honors” program

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Air National Guard’s 144th Fighter Wing honored the City of Clovis on Friday by dedicating an F-15 fighter jet to the city and its citizens as a part of the “Cities of Honor” program.

The Wing said this dedication was given as thanks to the city and its citizens for their support to both the Wing and its members.

Clovis Mayor Jose Flores and Commander of the 144th Col. Troy Havener spoke about the relationship formed between the city and the wing at the event.

This is the Wing’s second dedication to the city, the first which took place on Dec. 2, 2014.

The “Cities of Honor” program was first initiated on April 18 in 2014 to pay tribute to the city of Madera.

Since then, the program has continued to show support to local communities within the Valley by dedicating F-15’s to each city.

The Wing said they will continue to honor cities through this program over the next few years in hopes to ensure a lasting partnership with them.