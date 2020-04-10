City of Clovis coming up with ways to support small businesses

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) –For many small businesses across the country, the economic impact of the pandemic has been devastating.​

The City of Clovis came up with a way for the community to support small businesses in their time of need.​

A new gift card portal just launched this Thursday afternoon, and Clovis city officials say they have already gotten calls and emails from people saying what a good idea it is and asking how they can help.​

“The businesses that are hardest hit in Clovis, those would be the restaurants, the bars, the non-essential businesses.”​

​With non-essential businesses closed and a stay at home order in place, small businesses in Clovis are feeling the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.​

​”Any of the non-essential businesses that are not even able to do take-out or delivery of goods or items, they’re making zero income right now, so the impact is extremely hard on those folks. And then the restaurants are all right about ten percent of their normal income.”​

​City officials set up an online gift card portal to get those businesses the money they need immediately, even if they aren’t open right now, at no cost to them.​

​”It’s to provide an injection of cash right now when they need it the most, and that will, of course, help them bounce back even faster when they reopen, but they need the cash now, and that’s the important part.”​

​Customers can go to CaringforClovis.com and purchase gift cards for restaurants, shops, and more, many at a discounted price.​

​It is a way for the community to support their favorite local businesses in their time of need.​

“Clovis is a very tight-knit community, and the citizens all seem to watch out for one another.”​

