City of Clovis closes public parks to prevent spread of coronavirus

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The City of Clovis closes their parks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, officials say.

City officials issued an order Tuesday detailing restrictions on the use of picnic structures, playground, and exercise equipment.

Covered picnic shelters with more than one table located in the shelter area are closed to the public.

City officials say that play structures and playground equipment are off-limits and should not be used.

Exercise equipment is closed to the public.

Starting tomorrow, Clovis will be closing down their playgrounds until further notice. Signage will be posted at the parks informing it's visitors to practice social distancing. @CBS47 @KSEE24 pic.twitter.com/gJ8fiTlORN — Xavier Uriarte KSEE 24 (@UriarteXavier) April 8, 2020

However, city officials say that parks and trails will remain open to allow residents a place to exercise. Anyone using the trails should practice social distancing.

Bathrooms at the parks remain open, but officials say they have had difficulty keeping them stocked with toilet paper and soap.

For additional actions taken by the City of Clovis in response to COVID-19 please go to: https://cityofclovis.com/covidinfo/

