City leaders continue to look for way to keep Fresno Grizzlies in town

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — City leaders continue to look for a way to keep the Fresno Grizzlies baseball team in town.

After being dropped by the Washington Nationals, Major League Baseball told the Grizzlies to accept Single-A status. If the team refuses, they may be forced to go without an affiliation.

The city was supposed to give an answer to MLB on Monday. But, Fresno leaders say they’ve been given more time.

Fresno City Attorney Doug Sloan has issued the following statement concerning professional baseball in Fresno:

“The City of Fresno is in communications with Major League Baseball and the owners of the Fresno Grizzlies, and we now have additional time to explore keeping professional baseball in Fresno. We are optimistic we will reach an agreement that keeps baseball in Fresno for our residents to enjoy.”

No word yet on when a decision will be made.