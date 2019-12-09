City leaders attend funeral for first victim of Fresno mass shooting

FOWLER, California (KSEE) – The funeral for Kou Xiong continued on Sunday with city leaders, along with prominent Hmong leaders paying their respects to the family.

Xiong is one of four men who were shot and killed three weeks ago in a mass shooting in southeast Fresno, six others were wounded.

Police say the suspects are still at large.

“On behalf of the City of Fresno, our council and our mayor, my condolences for the whole family here today,” Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias, of District 3, expressed.

Arias, along with many others paid their respects to the family and friends of 38-year-old Kou Xiong.

“This isn’t a tragedy just for the Hmong community, it’s a tragedy for the whole city,” Arias said.

Xiong, the first to be laid to rest, is one of four men who were shot and killed while watching a football game at his home three weeks ago.

“Our police department and our chief are committed to finding them, so I’m hopeful that soon they’ll be able to capture those who are responsible for this tragedy,” Arias said.

Well-known Hmong leaders say the community is still on edge.

“A lot of the elders and a lot of parents are concerned about is we have the big Hmong new year coming up, what’s going to happen, we haven’t found the killers yet, is it going to extend to the Hmong new year, so that’s what the community is feeling but I believe in our chief, I believe in our mayor and our elected official, that they’re working hard to find the killers, hopefully before the Hmong new year,” Pao Yang, CEO, The Fresno Center.

The community across the world stepping up, showing an outpouring of support.

Nearly $80,000 of donations were collected to help the families with funeral expenses.

“Regardless of politics, regardless of agenda we have to come together and support the community and the family of the victims so I just want to thank everybody for that,” Yang said.

Funerals for the other victims will follow Xiong’s.

As police continue to investigate, the CrimeStoppers reward for information currently stands at $56,000 and you can remain anonymous.