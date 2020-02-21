City launches Keep Fresno Beautiful website, effort to clean neighborhoods

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The City of Fresno announced on Thursday the launch of its new ‘Keep Fresno Beautiful’ website.

The website provides information about the Keep Fresno Beautiful program, has a list of upcoming events, including a section of frequently asked questions and more.

The site will also give residents access to contact Keep Fresno Beautiful to ask questions or to organize a cleanup event.

Keep Fresno Beautiful is a city-wide effort to clean neighborhoods, streets, and highways by partnering with local organizations, non-profits, churches and service organizations, and individuals in the community.

The City is establishing a non-profit with work with partners across the community to provide weed, litter and graffiti abatement, and support community-driven clean-up activities.

You can find Keep Fresno Beautiful on Facebook at www.facebook.com/keepfresnobeautiful.

