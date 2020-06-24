CITY HALL PICK-UP: Water resources scarce in Dos Palos after algae blockage at water treatment plant

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — During the hottest week of 2020, Dos Palos without water indefinitely.

All-day long, citizens drove up to City Hall to pick up a case of 40 bottled waters.

Cars were bumper to bumper all day at the pick-up, which started at 8:30 a.m.

Along with the cases of water, Los Banos and Merced Public Works Departments brought over 5,000 gallons of for people to fill up jugs and buckets with non-drinkable water.

The water shortage caused by an algae blockage at the city’s water treatment plant.

“Any time you have drought year algae grows,” said City Manager Darrell Fonseca.

Fonseca said the pick-up will happen every day until over 5,000 citizens’ water is restored. That will be a minimum of three days.

“Breaking the algae or washing it out,” said Fonseca. “In the meantime, our biggest focus is to get a temporary system so that we can get water back on for everyone.”

Dos Palos had a similar water shortage back in 2013 due to the same issue. The city is looking into getting a new water treatment plant with the help of state funding but Fonseca believes the problem will continue in the future.

Resident Donald Cantrell patience has run dry.

“Wide open,” said Cantrell as he turned on his hose faucet. “I can’t even turn it anymore. Not even a drop.”

Cantrell said there was no notification from the city that the water was being shut off at 12 p.m. on Monday.

“I was giving my kid a bath,” he said. “I had to use bottled water to get soap out of her hair.”

Residents with disabilities, health concerns, or no transportation can call the city or local churches who will help deliver water supplies.

