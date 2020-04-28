City County Football cancelled; Long steps down at Clovis North

City County Game cancelled

An annual sports tradition in Fresno has been forced to cancel because of the coronavirus, as the 66th edition of the Fresno City County All-Star football game will not be played this summer.

The game was scheduled for Friday June 19th at Lamonica Stadium at Clovis High School.

“We understand how important it is to be good citizens and community members as we all work to protect the health of everyone,” said Jim Woods, Board Member of the City County All Star Football Game.

The game is a major fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Fresno County each year, so the game’s organizers are encouraging people to still help out that community organization if possible.

“Boys & Girls of Fresno County still need your help. Please do what you can do donate by visiting their website. Especially during this time and uncertain future we all need to pull together to restore as much of ‘normal’ as possible. We are already planning ahead for the 2021 game,” said Woods.

Long steps down at Clovis North

After a successful 8-year run as the head coach of the Clovis North girls basketball program, Heather Long has stepped down to spend more time with her young family.

Long has three young kids — ages six, four, and two.

Long helped turn the Broncos into a state and national power over the last three years, as the Broncos made three straight appearances in the Division I Central Section Championship game.

“Very, very, very bittersweet,” said Long on Monday, doing her best to hold back the emotion. “Not an easy decision by any stretch of the word. And it was hard to choose between my own kids and the program. At the end of the day, I need to be there for them (my kids).”

The Broncos finished with a record of at least .500 or better in seven of her eight seasons at the helm, and went 75-21 over the last three seasons.

Even though the Broncos were defeated by Clovis West in all three of those valley championship game appearances, Long’s program had a memorable moment against the Golden Eagles in February of 2019, when Long’s Broncos ended the Eagles 68-game TRAC winning streak.

Despite that success on the court, it’s something else she’ll cherish the most about her time as the program’s head coach.

“When they come in as freshmen, and then you see them leaving as seniors,” said Long. “And you’ve seen them grow up. And they’ve poured their heart and soul into the program. And then they go onto college, and they’re just really successful humans. That’s definitely the part I’m most proud of.”

Long is part of a well-known coaching family in valley, as she is the daughter of Clovis West boys basketball head coach Vance Walberg.

She says she still plans on continuing her teaching job at Clovis North, and although she’s focused on maximizing the time with her kids right now, she isn’t completely ruling out coaching again at some point in the future.

“Yes, the door is not closed 100 percent,” said Long. “We’ll see. We’ll see.”