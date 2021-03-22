Police chief blames lack of resources for Fresno’s rise in violence: ‘We simply don’t have the numbers’

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A violent weekend in Fresno with four homicides, one of them a food vendor was shot and killed.

Families with empty seats at the dinner table this week after losing loved ones to gun violence.

In 2021, Fresno Police Department reported 20 homicides in the city.

“Enough is enough,” said Mayor Jerry Dyer. “This weekend two homeless people inside of a tent shot and one of them killed on our freeway. An individual in a parking lot shot and killed, and then a food vendor who is out there working, who is trying to provide for his family was shot in broad daylight. Executed.”

The vendor was identified as Lorenzo Perez. His family set up this GoFundMe for his body to be transported to Mexico. Councilmember Esmerelda Soria has also set up another GoFundMe for the family.

In a statement, Perez’s son describes his father as a great man.

He was a hardworking man who did nothing but push forward no matter what. He didn’t deserve to go like this. No one does. My dad was a unique person. Whoever did this to my father, I hope what you did will haunt your conscience. I wouldn’t wish this pain and suffering on anyone.

“This violence has created an enormous amount of fear and pain within our community,” said Dyer. “Fear in our neighborhood. Fear for people who are afraid to go outdoors. People who are afraid to allow their children to play in the park. People who are afraid to have their children play in their front yard.”

In 2020, the city had its highest crime rate in 16 years. Balderrama said 2021 is not slowing down. In fact, the chief said that in the past three months there have been over 140 shootings. In 2020, during the same time period, he said the city had 85 shootings.

“The numbers are still going up,” said Balderrama. “Even though we tried to keep them down.”

Balderrama blamed low staffing and lack of funds for contributing to the problem.

“We simply don’t have the numbers to be as proactive as we need to be,” he said.

However, the department has also struggled with retention and recruitment. The city budgeted the department to have around 840 staff, but the chief said he is down 60 positions and another 70 are on long-term leave.

“That means there are only 704 people working,” said Balderrama. “And there is only about 320, which is less than half, about 40% are on patrol. These numbers don’t make sense to me and they have to be addressed.”