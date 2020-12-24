City awards $1,350,000 to nearly 200 Fresno arts and culture organizations, artists

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) — The Fresno City Council President announced the awardees of the Fresno Art and Culture Relief Grant program, funded through the federal CARES Act.

The funds will assist local artists, theaters, and other cultural institutions, who have been negatively impacted by the pandemic.

“This financial relief to 146 local artists and 46 cultural art institutions will provide a lifeline for those left out of the federal and state relief efforts. Our actions today ensure our City’s rich and diverse arts and culture community has a fighting chance to survive until it is safe again to gather and celebrate together,” said Council President Miguel Arias.

Below is a partial list of the nearly $300,000 of awardees located in Fresno City Council District 3. In total the City relief program funded 146 individual artists that received $2,500 each and 46 organizations/institutions that received awards between $3,900 and $82,500 each.

Arte Americas- The Mexican Arts Center- $82,500

Fresno Philharmonic- $66,000

Good Company Players- $56,000

Fresno City and County Historical Society- $47,344

Children’s Musical Theaterworks- $13,500

Warner’s Center for the Performing Arts- $13,500

The African American Historical and Cultural Museum- $10,000

House of FAB, Inc.- $9,750

Spectrum Art Gallery- $6,600

Fresno Ideaworks- $6,600

Clay Hand Studios LLC- $4,400