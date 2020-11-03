Citrus season is underway in Central California

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The citrus harvest in Central California is now underway.

At the height of the season, the fruit is picked ripe off the trees. For now, the early oranges are picked when mature on the inside but still green outside and they’re quick-ripened in storage.

“The external color comes out to this nice orange,” says Kings River Packing’s Jesse Silva. “This will naturally produce in the trees come December and January.”

That’s the peak of the citrus season – and when packing houses are busiest. But each variety grown locally has to be grown at just the right time – to ensure the fruit is at its best:

California Navel Oranges Growing season is November through end of June.

California Satsuma Mandarins Growing season is October to November.

California Mandarins Growing season is November through the end of May.

California Lemons Growing season is November through the end of May.

California Cara Cara Navels Growing season is December to end of May.

Raspberry Oranges Growing season is December to end of May.

Heirloom Navel Oranges Growing season is December to end of May.

Minneola Tangelos Growing season is January to mid-April.

Shasta Gold Mandarins (TDEs) Growing season is January to mid-March.

Gold Nugget Mandarins Growing season is February to the end of May.

California Valencia Oranges Growing season is April to September.

