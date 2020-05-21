Cities in Tulare County say reopening was supervisor’s choice not theirs, now asking state to not pull funding

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE) –Some Tulare County cities are distancing themselves from the county, after the Board of Supervisors voted to allow virtually all businesses to reopen Tuesday.

The state then threatened to cut off disaster funding. Mayor of Tulare Jose Sigala said the County Board decided to defy state orders, not them.

“The City of Tulare is going to continue to abide by the governors guidelines as well as the CDC. We definitely want to do what we can to open up businesses, but we know there’s a lot of public health issues. Tulare County’s numbers keep going up,” he said Wednesday.

The Tulare City Council responded to the county’s action by unanimously agreeing they’ll continue to follow state orders. and say they want businesses to open too, but cannot risk losing funding.

“We’re going to be facing a deficit. Our city along with other cities — not only in Tulare County but across California are being impacted by the fact that businesses are closed, folks aren’t traveling, we can’t do a lot of things that generate revenue for cities,” Sigala said.

The City of Visalia also took a stand by writing a letter to the state asking them to not punish everyone for the move:

“It does not seem appropriate to penalize cities for the actions of the county when there was no participation by the cities in the offending action.”

Meanwhile Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux says it’s time to reopen, responsibly.

“We need to recognize the CDC recommendation as to social distancing. I know that’s a key word we all use. We need to wash our hands. If you’re sick stay home. I don’t want it to appear as if we’re just flagrantly disregarding the information that’s out there. We’re not. But the data is not overwhelming to the point that we shouldn’t reasonably take steps foward in reopening business, because there’s far more in jeopardy,” Boudreaux said.

Tulare city leaders said they may still enforce the state order, but are focusing on education and hoping residents simply continue to comply.

