Churches closed Easter Sunday, places of worship offering live stream services

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Easter is this Sunday and churches are still closed due to the coronavirus,

but that isn’t stopping many from attending service as some churches are providing online services.

This is the new normal for most pastors, providing service virtually. Churches like Living Word International Church closed its doors and moved everything online.

“Our first call as leader is to keep our congregation safe and right now, unfortunately, that’s keeping everybody away from each other, given the fact that we have live stream we are still able to do services, we are still able to preach, we are still able to get the word out, we are still able to pray for people, we are still about to give and come together it’s just a different way of means of doing it,” said Assistant Pastor Edward Thomas.

Each virtual service is provide at normal times. It is through Facebook and it is live.

“God gave men the wisdom to create social media for times like this so we can still be able to do what we do. All you have to do is go on our Facebook page Living Word International Church.”

He says Easter is one of the biggest day for the church and even though things are different this year, everyone should still stay connected.

“Still want to be able to bring the same Easter fill but in a way of a live stream service. We are in touch with our different ministries having parents get their children together to do different things, make videos make it as much as a Easter experience as we can as possible.”

