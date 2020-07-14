Gyms, churches, and other places of worship asked to close their doors again

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — California is asked to shut down again as coronavirus cases are on the rise.

Governor Gavin Newsom in his press conference outlined the new adjustments.

“We are moving back into a modification mode of our original stay at home order,” said Newsom.

Newsom announced extra closures for the counties on the monitoring list currently Fresno, Madera, Merced, Tulare, and Kings counties are on their monitoring list meaning they will have extra closures.

Brad Liebe with Peoples Church said the news upsets them but they are still waiting for more clarification from state and local officials.

“When you start saying essential and non-essential and you say all of these are non-essential things or entertainment things. We don’t believe that is what the church is in any shape or form,” said Liebe.

Newsom said the 30 counties on his monitoring list will need to close in service church gatherings, indoor shopping malls, hair salons, barber shops, and gyms.

Tasha Gray and Ali Gray own FitnessSocial in Fresno. They said they were just getting back into the groove of things but will now start offering online workouts.

“Our numbers were getting back up and everyone was so excited to be back in the studio but now we have to announce that we are closing again so it is definitely devastating but we do understand so,” said Gray.

Senior Pastor Jim Franklin with Cornerstone Church in Downtown Fresno said he found out about the new restrictions from Governor Newsom’s Twitter account.

“We just got the information via tweet of what the governor has said on once again imposing restrictions on houses of worship. We have always been concerned about the taking of our religious freedom and that’s been one of the things that we have said from the very beginning,” said Franklin.

City officials are speaking with the local health department to see how they plan on enforcing these new procedures.

