Church to host a mask and hand sanitizer drive to help protect homeless from virus

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — A local church is having a mask and hand sanitizer drive this weekend to ensure everyone in the community, like the homeless, are protected from the virus.

Assistant Pastor Edward Thomas, of Living Word International Church, says about a week ago a homeless man asked for some spare change, but didn’t come close because he didn’t have a mask on.

“I said I have one put it on my hood and told him to come get it and I have him some money,” said Thomas.

Thomas said he spoke to the man for about 25 minutes and was shocked by the fears this man shared.

“He told me about the fear that he has that they don’t have mask and it stuck to me for the rest of the week,” Thomas said.

Thomas knew this man couldn’t be the only one wishing they had a mask, so he decided to launch an effort called “Love Covers All”, a drive to gather the essentials to help keep homeless people protected.

“We don’t want them to be second hand citizens we want to be able to bless them and give them everything that we have right now,” explained Thomas.

He has already received various donations and this Saturday, Nov. 21 he hopes to get even more during their drive.

You can drop of donations of masks, hand sanitizers, hand soap and more at Living Word International Church from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We are going to have boxes right outside you can just come drop it off at our church,” explained Thomas.

The equipment will be distributed throughout Fresno on Dec. 13.

“I think to them it’s just going to mean that they matter just as much as we do,” Thomas added.

If you are unable to drop of supplies this Saturday they will be accepting donations every Saturday at the same time leading up to the distribution date.