Church holds artisan market in Old Town Clovis

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Clovis Hills Community Church held an artisan market on Saturday in the heart of Old Town Clovis.

Campus Pastor Jonathan Annin said they are a new church and are reopen for in-person services.

“We would love to have the community out for Easter, so this is kind of a pre-Easter party,” said Pastor Annin.

Organizers say there were over 70 vendors.

“It’s been a very tough year for everyone and we are still respecting all the guidelines,” said Pastor.

The pastor says the next big event is Easter Sunday morning with services at 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. at the old town campus.

