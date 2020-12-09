Christmas-themed car wash open for business in Fresno

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact many holiday traditions, a Fresno-based car wash is hoping to give the community a safe alternative – with a drive-thru Christmas car wash.

Crews Magic 100% Hand Car Wash, on Ingram Avenue between Herndon and Nees, is swapping out the ghouls and goblins for a winter wonderland. Owner Marissa Arora and her husband wanted to bring some holiday cheer to the community after a successful run of their haunted Halloween themed car wash.

“You just ride through and there’s a little Christmas wonderland going through,” Arora said.

With the state restrictions forcing many events to shut down, Arora wanted to give locals a different way to have some holiday fun.

“We’re just trying to give everyone a COVID friendly event that the whole family can enjoy,” she said.

They had to increase the price of a wash to $20 per car: Arora says they needed to hire a professional decorating company to make sure all lighting was safe and will work with law enforcement to help maintain a smooth traffic flow.

The event will run for 14 days, from Dec. 10 until Dec. 23, between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

“Just something quick and easy you know for the family to come and enjoy, 20 bucks you come in, get your car wash and get the Christmas experience,” Arora said.