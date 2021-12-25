Christmas night rain and snow

A cold storm system is bringing heavy rain to the Valley and snow to foothill and mountain areas as low as 2,000 feet.

Expect rain to total about 0.50” in the Valley and Snow to total more than 2 feet in places like Shaver Lake and Giant Forest.

Here are 48-hour precipitation totals as of 10:00 p.m. Christmas Night:

Snow levels are lowering into the foothills, near 2,000 feet. Expect up to 4 feet of snow above 6,000 feet by Sunday morning.

This continues a long stretch of unsettled weather.

A Winter Storm Warning continues in the Sierra Nevada until Sunday afternoon. Travel will be extremely difficult or impossible. Expect total snowfall of 3 to 6 feet, with localized accumulations of up to 8 feet above 7,000 feet.

Temperatures were near seasonal averages Christmas Day.

Temperatures drop considerably with the passage of this front.

The pattern of rain seemingly every other day continues, although weaker. Valley rain and mountain snow are likely again Monday and Wednesday.