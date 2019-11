FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Karey Nickel plays White Christmas for the folks waiting for their flight at Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

It’s the third year this program is in place. Five local pianists will be playing from 7 a.m. to midnight throughout the holiday season until the first of the year.

They will be playing a Steinway Piano provided by Steinway of Fresno.