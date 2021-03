FRESNO, California (KGPE) – One person is dead after CHP says she was walking on a section of Highway 99 in Fresno, near Ashlan Avenue, and was struck by passing vehicles.

Officers say the victim was reported as walking in the road shortly before 7 p.m. – before being HIT by multiple passing vehicles. She was later reported deceased. All drivers involved remained at the scene.

The identity of the victim is yet to be officially released.