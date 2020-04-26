CHP: Woman dead after a vehicle accident involving two commercial vehicles near Dinuba

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman is dead after a vehicle accident involving two commercial vehicles near Dinuba on Friday morning, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP says they responded to the area of Floral and Alta Avenues at around 11:28 a.m. for a call of a vehicle accident with two commercial vehicles involved.

A Toyota van was traveling westbound on Floral Avenue approaching a stop sign while one of the commercial trucks was approaching Floral Avenue intersection with no stop sign. The commercial tractor struck the Toyota driver on the passenger’s side, according to CHP.

Due to the impact of the hit, authorities say the Toyota traveled into the path of a second commercial vehicle, striking the Toyota van in the driver’s side.

Authorities say the commercial tractor lost control of his vehicle and resulted in a rollover of the collision, one of the commercial vehicle’s trailers caught fire and was extinguished by fire personnel on the scene.

The driver of the Toyota was identified as 39-year-old, Rosa Parra of Cutler. Parra was pronounced dead at the scene, while one of the commercial vehicle driver was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries, according to authorities.

The roadway was closed for removal of the vehicles and repair of a a telephone pole.

Authorities say alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the collision. This investigation is ongoing.

