FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California Highway Patrol says they are searching for a hit-and-run driver Friday morning.

CHP says the crash happened around 4:30 a.m near Friant Avenue just north of Willow Avenue.

Investigators say a blue car was rear-ended by a white sedan. The blue car rolled onto its roof. The white sedan crashed into a field on the opposite side of the roadway.

Officers say the driver of the white sedan left the scene.