CHP responds to two crashes within minutes of each other in Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A pair of crashes in the Fresno area Tuesday both took place during the evening’s heavy rain.

Both crashes took place around 7:30 p.m. in the Fresno area.

CHP says a crash involving three vehicles at Highway 41 and Highway 180 sent multiple people to the hospital with minor injuries. Officers say the drivers were all going at an unsafe speed for the rain. No citations were given.

At Highway 99 and Jenson, officers say a truck traveling south on Highway 99 was hit by a big-rig as it merged onto the freeway from Jensen. The truck went down an embankment and slammed into a fence.

The patrol says two people in the truck were hurt and were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. The big rig did not stop and crash investigators think the driver may not have been aware of the incident.

Officers are looking for the big-rig driver and say that person could face charges.

